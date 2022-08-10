Dallas: Koreatown salon shooting suspect indicted for anti-Asian hate crime

-
ALSO READ
FIR lodged against some people for hate messages on social media in Delhi
Delhi Police to issue notices to social media entities over hate remarks
3 dead, 1 injured after another shooting incident in Maryland rocks US
US President Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime
Grand jury indicts US Buffalo shooter on hate crimes, firearms charges
-
A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime.
The Dallas County District Attorney's Office announced the indictment Tuesday of Jeremy Terrence Smith, 37, for the May 11 shooting at a salon in Dallas' Koreatown.
It alleges Smith entered the salon and fired 13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle, wounding three women and endangering four others.
Smith is alleged to have intentionally selected the complainants because of his bias or prejudice against Asian Americans, according to the statement.
According to a police affidavit, Smith's girlfriend told police detectives that he had been delusional about Asian Americans since being involved in a car crash two years ago with a man of Asian descent.
She said he had been admitted to several mental health facilities because of the delusions.
Whenever Smith is around an Asian American, he begins having delusions that the Asian mob is after him or attempting to harm him, his girlfriend told police.
She said he was fired for verbally attacking his boss, who was of Asian descent.
The indictment charges Smith with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each with a hate-crime enhancement. Each count is punishable by from five to 99 years in prison.
Smith remains in the Dallas County jail with bonds totalling $700,000. A message to his attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU