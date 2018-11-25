Modi condoles death of former Union Minister, Kannada actor M H Ambareesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of veteran Kannada actor and said he will be remembered for his memorable performances and extensive contribution to politics.

The 66-year-old rebel actor, who died at a private hospital here late on Saturday following a heart attack, was described by Modi as "a strong voice for Karnataka's welfare, at the state and central level".

"Pained by his demise, condolences to his family and admirers, the Prime Minister added.

Ambareesh died at around 10.15 p.m. after a massive cardiac arrest a couple of hours after he was brought to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru following breathing trouble.

Ambareesh was former cabinet minister in the previous Congress government from May 2013 to June 2016 when then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sacked him along with 13 other ministers in a major reshuffle of his ministry.

The super star of the sandalwood industry is survived by his widow and multi-lingual actress Sumalatha and son Abhishek.