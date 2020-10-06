Modi discusses expanding cooperation between India, Israel with Netanyahu

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reviewed initiatives by the two countries in a host of sectors, including agriculture, water and innovation.
They also discussed their expanding cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said in a tweet.
"Spoke to my friend @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on phone. We discussed the expanding India-Israel cooperation against COVID-19. We also reviewed our initiatives in other areas like agriculture, water and innovation," he tweeted.
