Modi govt's agri-friendly schemes have become real power of farmers: Shah

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to visit Shimla today, release 11th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, other schemes giving new strength to farmers: Modi
PM Modi releases Rs 20,900 crore to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme
PM-Kisan: Over 26,000 farmers found ineligible in Maharashtra's Raigad
Rs 375 cr pending for reprocessing under PM-KISAN since 2019: Govt
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government has done more work in eight years of its rule for making farmers self-reliant than was accomplished ever before and its agriculture-friendly schemes have become the real power of farmers.
The home minister made the remarks as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 21,000 crore to 80 crore farmers as the eleventh instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.
"The Modi government has done more work in the last eight years than ever before for empowering farmers and making them self-reliant.
''Agriculture friendly schemes of the Modi government have become the real power of farmers today. In this instalment today @narendramodi transferred #PMKisan to Rs 21,000 crore farmers," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The prime minister also interacted virtually with beneficiaries of various central schemes and released Rs 21,000 crore under the Kisan Samman Nidhi in Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of his government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU