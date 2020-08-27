Covid-19: Cuttack okays community Durga puja; social distancing norms must

The district



administration has granted permission to organise community Durga pujas without any congregation in pandals and in strict adherence to social distancing norms, an official said.

The puja committees can celebrate the festival in the silver city of Odisha without violating the COVID-19 guidelines, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said.

"Maintaining social distancing norms, avoiding mass gatherings and wearing masks, the organisers can hold at their respective pandals," Chayani said.

Puja organisers can perform the rituals but no congregation will be allowed in the pandals, he said.

The committees welcomed the district administration's decision and said they will follow the health safety guidelines in the pandals and also during immersion of the idols.

Earlier, the district collector had refused to give permission to organise the Durga pujas in October in the wake of the current pandemic, following which the Balu Bazaar Puja Committee, one of the oldest community puja organisers in the city, approached the Orissa High Court, seeking its intervention for the continuation of a 500-year- old tradition.

At least 167 committees celebrate the festival in the city with pomp and gaiety.

