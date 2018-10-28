Modi meets Abe; Japanese PM calls him one of his 'most dependable friends'

met his Japanese counterpart in Yamanashi, Japan, on Sunday as the two leaders sought to add new vigour to the strong friendship between the two countries.

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @AbeShinzo meet at Yamanashi. They would be holding talks through the day on deepening India-Japan ties," Prime Minister Modi's office tweeted.



Modi, who arrived in Yamanashi last evening to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, has said that his meeting with Abe will add new vigour to the strong friendship between the two countries. For his part, Abe on Sunday said Prime Minister Modi was one of his most "dependable" friends.

Modi presented Abe two handcrafted stone bowls and dhurries made from rose quartz and yellow quartz stone sourced from Rajasthan. A Jodhpuri wooden chest from Rajasthan with traditional work was also presented, an official said. The gifts were specially crafted on the occasion of Modi's visit to Japan.

PM Modi's itinerary

The two-day summit beginning Sunday will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen the strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.

Abe will host a luncheon for Modi at a scenic resort by Mount Fuji.

After the luncheon, they would visit a factory of industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc Corp, before moving on to the Japanese premier's vacation home nearby.

Abe will host Modi at his holiday home in the picturesque Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, for a private dinner on Sunday, following which both the leaders will travel to Tokyo by train.

Yamanashi, at a distance of around 110 kilometres from Tokyo, is surrounded by several mountains, including Mount Fuji -- the country's tallest peak at around 3,776 metres.

The two leaders will hold a formal summit on Monday in Tokyo, during which strengthening the bilateral security and economic cooperation is expected to be high on the agenda.





Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Modi described India and Japan as a "winning combination" and said the island nation was New Delhi's most trusted partner in its economic and technological modernisation.

Modi said it will be his 12th meeting with Abe since he first visited Japan as prime minister in September 2014.

During the summit, Modi will engage with Abe on a range of issues, including defence and regional security.

Besides bilateral issues, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on a range of regional and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The prime minister's visit will reaffirm the traditional bonds of friendship between the two countries and strengthen their multi-faceted cooperation in diverse fields.





India is also hoping to have some kind of synergy or integration between Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is the largest medicare programme of its kind globally, and the Japanese programme, which is called Asia Health and Wellbeing Initiative.

Prime Minister Modi has said that projects such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail and Dedicated Freight Corridors reflected the high level and "strength of our economic engagement".

"Japan is also at the forefront of engaging in our initiatives, such as 'Make in India', 'Skill India', 'Digital India', 'Start Up India'... Japanese investors have faith in India's economic future, which is marked with myriad opportunities," Modi said.

Modi will also address the Indian community function in Tokyo and will attend a series of business events and address the business forum.



'PM Modi one of my most dependable friends'

Japanese Premier on Sunday said Prime Minister Modi was one of his most "dependable" friends and together with the Indian leader, he would like to strengthen bilateral cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In a message published in Indian newspapers on the day of the two leaders' summit meeting in Japan, Abe said India was driving the region and the world's prosperity as a global power.

Prime Minister Modi was an outstanding leader of his great country, the Japanese premier said.

"I have always believed and stated that the relationship between Japan and India is blessed with the largest potential in the world," he said.





Japan-India cooperation continued to expand broadly in many fields such as security, investment, information technology, agriculture, health, environment and tourism, Abe noted.

"We share a big win-win potential in all areas and Japan remains committed to supporting India's economic growth and Prime Minister Modi's Make in India initiative through high-speed rail, subways and other infrastructure, mobilising Japan's world-leading technologies," he said.

The day when Japanese Shinkansen bullet trains start running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad through cooperation will mark a shining symbol of Japan-India friendship in the future, Abe added.





"Prime Minister Modi, who is currently visiting Japan since yesterday, is one of my most dependable and valuable friends. On behalf of the entire Japanese government, I have the pleasure of extending him the warmest hospitality," the Japanese leader's message read.

"Together with Prime Minister Modi, I would like to further strengthen Japan-India cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific," Abe said.