Money-laundering case: Court grants interim protection to Vadra's aide

-
ALSO READ
ED seeks open-ended NBW against Vadra's close aide in money laundering case
ED files fresh money laundering case against firm linked to Vadra, others
ED raids premises of Robert Vadra's associates, Cong protests 'vendetta'
Political witch-hunt carrying on unceasingly against me: Robert Vadra
ED summons Robert Vadra in money laundering probe on Bikaner land scam case
-
A Delhi court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Manoj Arora, a close aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, in a money-laundering case.
The court directed Arora to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday.
The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU