Money-laundering case: Court grants interim protection to Vadra's aide

A Delhi court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Manoj Arora, a close aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, in a

The court directed Arora to appear before the (ED) on Saturday.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president