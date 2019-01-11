JUST IN
Business Standard

Ram Rahim, 3 others convicted in journalist murder; sentencing on Jan 17

Three others, who were close aides of the sect chief, were also convicted by the court

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Gurmeet Ram Rahim

A special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula town on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Three others, who were close aides of the sect chief, were also convicted by the court.

The judgment was pronounced by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge Jagdeep Singh in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh.

Chhatrapati was shot at in October 2002 and died later.

 
First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 15:24 IST

