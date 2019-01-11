Ram Rahim, 3 others convicted in journalist murder; sentencing on Jan 17

A special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula town on Friday convicted Dera sect chief Gurmeet for the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Three others, who were close aides of the sect chief, were also convicted by the court.

The judgment was pronounced by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh.

Chhatrapati was shot at in October 2002 and died later.