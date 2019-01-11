JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, son get protection from arrest till Feb 1
Business Standard

Delhi HC refuses to quash bribery charges against Rakesh Asthana

Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rakesh Asthana
Rakesh Asthana

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to quash the FIR lodged against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana on bribery allegations.

Justice Najmi Waziri also refused to quash the FIR lodged against CBI Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad.

The high court's verdict came on petitions by Asthana, Kumar and Prasad challenging the FIR lodged against them. Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, alleged having paid a bribe to get relief in a case.

Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana.
First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 15:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements