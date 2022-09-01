JUST IN
India proposes retaliatory duties on UK imports for curbs on steel products
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India from Sep 5- 8, to focus on ties
Monsoon might end 2022 with a bang! Sept rains seen good in parts of India
BJP to celebrate PM Modi's birthday from Sep 17 to Oct 2 as 'Seva Pakhwara'
Corruption bane of country, will be dealt with seriously: PM Modi
Rajasthan announces amnesty scheme for mining leases up to Mar 31, 2021
India's August diesel demand slumps due to monsoon rains and inflation
India's air traffic may grow annually by average 7% till 2040: Boeing
Maharashtra logs 781 new Covid cases, 4 deaths; active tally below 10,000
Delhi logs 271 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 2.07%
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Issue of creditor equatability important: India on Lanka IMF loan
Business Standard

Every child born in Telangana carries Rs 1.25 lakh debt: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came down heavily on Telangana's TRS government for raising debts beyond FRBM limits and claimed that every child born in the state carries Rs 1.25 lakh debt

Topics
Telangana | Nirmala Sitharaman | TRS

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Nirmala Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came down heavily on Telangana's TRS government for raising debts beyond FRBM limits and claimed that every child born in the state carries Rs 1.25 lakh debt burden.

She said because of the huge debts, Telangana's revenue surplus budget had slipped to a revenue deficit budget. She was talking to reporters at Kamareddy on Thursday, the first day of her three-day visit to Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency as part of as part of the BJP's 'Parliament Pravas Yojana'.

She said the state was raising more debts than approved in the Budget. She claimed that the Assembly was being kept in the dark about the debts raised outside. She said all the debts were not being included in the Budget.

The central minister argued that the Centre has the right to question the state on debts.

The central minister alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has changed the names of the Central schemes. She said though 'Our village-our school' is a Central scheme, the TRS government is projecting it as the state scheme.

She also slammed the state government for what she called inflating the cost of Kaleshwaram project to Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

Sitharaman said the state had not joined Ayushman Bharat as the TRS realised that people would know the facts. She asked the state government as to why it was not implementing PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The finance minister said Telangana was at fourth place among the states with highest number of farmers suicides. She claimed that 91 out of every 100 farmers in Telangana are burdened with loans. She alleged that benefits of Rs.1 lakh loan waiver scheme have not reached the farmers.

Sitharaman also wanted to know why the state government is not covering tenant farmers under Rythu Bima. She remarked that TRS only makes tall claims and promises but never fulfill them

Referring to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to other states, she remarked that before going around in the country he should answer people of his own state.

--IANS

ms/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Telangana

First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 22:24 IST

`