Matter to have far-reaching ramifications, Centre on idenitfying minorities
Business Standard

Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat result of massive corruption: Kejriwal

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed Sunday evening, killing 134 people

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Gujarat government | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was a result of massive corruption and prayed for those who lost their lives in the incident.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed Sunday evening, killing 134 people, a senior police official had said.

He also demanded that the Gujarat government should tender its resignation in the wake of such a big incident and the assembly polls be held immediately.

"The Morbi bridge collapse was a result of massive corruption and I pray for the victims. Why was a watchmaking company which had no experience of bridge construction allowed to do so?" he said during a press conference.

The AAP supremo also said that the BJP is struggling in Gujarat because the Aam Aadmi Party is there to challenge it in the upcoming polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 14:32 IST

