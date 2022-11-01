EPFO coverage to be expanded to 100 mn subscribers: Union labour minister

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said retirement fund body EPFO's coverage will be expanded to 100 million subscribers from the existing level of 60.5 million.

At a function to mark the 70th foundation day of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Yadav said, " social security schemes ambit will be expanded. It will be increased from 6.5 crore subscribers to 10 crore."



He also launched the Vision 2047 document.

According to him, it is the biggest responsibility of the to reduce its litigations and increase the coverage.

"We have subsumed 29 labour laws into four broad codes. These codes provide for expansion of social security schemes, including EPFO," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)