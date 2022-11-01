Mamata likely to hold meeting with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a meeting with her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai, an official said on Tuesday.
Banerjee will travel to the southern metropolis on Wednesday as she has been invited by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3.
The CM, who is likely to stay a night in Chennai, may pay a visit to Stalin at his camp office on November 2, soon after reaching there, he said.
The Trinamool Congress supremo may also meet several top politicians of Tamil Nadu, who are expected to be present at Ganesan's family function, the official added.
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 14:23 IST
