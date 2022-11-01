JUST IN
Business Standard

Mamata likely to hold meeting with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai

Banerjee will travel to the southern metropolis on Wednesday as she has been invited by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3

Topics
West Bengal | mk stalin | Tamil Nadu government

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

MAY 26, 2022** Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a ceremony organised to award medals to security personnel, at Nabanna in Howrah. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a meeting with her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai, an official said on Tuesday.

Banerjee will travel to the southern metropolis on Wednesday as she has been invited by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3.

The CM, who is likely to stay a night in Chennai, may pay a visit to Stalin at his camp office on November 2, soon after reaching there, he said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo may also meet several top politicians of Tamil Nadu, who are expected to be present at Ganesan's family function, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 14:23 IST

