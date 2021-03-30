More hospital beds being reserved for Covid patients in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Kejirwal orders to cut RT-PCR test price to Rs 800 from Rs 2,400 in Delhi
Covid-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says ready to vaccinate 5.1 million
Delhi CM Kejriwal greets people on New Year, thanks Covid warriors
Delhi's health system didn't collapse during pandemic: Arvind Kejriwal
Will soon approve tree transplantation policy: Delhi CM Kejriwal
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients is being increased at a few hospitals in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
Delhi reported 992 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the pathogen in the city.
"In view of COVID situation developing in Del, no. of normal and ICU beds reserved for COVID is being increased in a few hospitals. This will improve bed availability. We r keeping close watch and will take all steps necessary. There is nothing to worry. But pl follow all precautions," Kejriwal tweeted.
The COVID-19 tally in Delhi on January 1 was over 6.25 lakh, and the fatality count was 10,557.
The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.
However, the daily spike began to rise again in March, and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.
The minister had said there were enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients and it could be increased if the need arises.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU