Delhi CM Kejriwal greets people on New Year, thanks Covid warriors

-
ALSO READ
Kejirwal orders to cut RT-PCR test price to Rs 800 from Rs 2,400 in Delhi
Covid-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says ready to vaccinate 5.1 million
Second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, experts believe: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi coronavirus update: Kejriwal seeks report from health secy on deaths
Told Health Min that prescription not be asked for Covid test: Kejriwal
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on New Year's Day on Friday and hoped the vaccine for COVID-19 will be available soon in India and normal life restored.
He also cautioned people to follow rules for prevention of the disease.
In a video message, the chief minister said last year was difficult not only for India but the whole world. The world faced the biggest pandemic of the human history, he added.
"I salute the Corona warriors doctors, nurses, medical staff, police personnel, sanitation workers, and social and religious organisations. You all got down to serve the people despite a very tough situation," Kejriwal said.
The chief minister asserted that the strong medical system in Delhi presented many examples before the world amid the pandemic.
"Delhi did many things that were later followed by many countries and governments," he said, referring to his government's COVID-19 management.
The year has passed but the coronavirus is still there, and there is a need to maintain caution and follow rules to remain safe, Kejriwal said.
"Hope the vaccine will be soon available in India and everything will be normal but till then, there is a need to take care of oneself and our families," he added.
The chief minister extended his best wishes to the people for 2021, saying the new year has brought with it new hopes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU