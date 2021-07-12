More than 388.6 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
Taiwan receives shipment of 1.13 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from Japan
BioNTech expects to manufacture up to 2.5 bn Covid vaccine doses this year
UP govt floats tenders for purchase of 4 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine
Govt to reserve 300 mn doses of Biological-E vaccine for August-December
-
In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday informed that more than 38.86 crores of vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs).
"More than 38.86 crore (38,86,09,790) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 63,84,230 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 37,31,88,834 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)", read an official release by the ministry.
Also, more than 1.54 crore (1,54,20,956) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs and private hospitals to be administered.
The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.
In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
Meanwhile, India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, 39,649 recoveries, and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU