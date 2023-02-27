JUST IN
Business Standard

Twitter CEO Elon Musk feels artificial intelligence existential anxiety

"But, all things considered with regard to AGI existential angst, I would prefer to be alive now to witness AGI than be alive in the past and not," he tweeted

Topics
Elon Musk | Artificial intelligence | Twitter

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that he is feeling a "bit" of artificial intelligence (AI) existential anxiety.

In a tweet on Sunday, Musk said: "Having a bit of AI existential angst today."

"But, all things considered with regard to AGI existential angst, I would prefer to be alive now to witness AGI than be alive in the past and not."

He later posted: "AI+human vs AI+human is the next phase, but the human part will decrease in relevance over time, except perhaps as will, like our limbic system is to our cortex."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user asked, "Do you think AI's ever have a little bit of existential human angst?", to which Musk replied: "Some."

Earlier this month, the tech billionaire had warned that AI is one of the biggest risks to the future of civilisation.

"It's both positive or negative and has great, great promise, great capability, but, with that comes great danger," Musk had told attendees at the World Government Summit in Dubai, UAE, when he was asked about how he sees technology developing 10 years from now.

"I think we need to regulate AI safety, frankly. It is, I think, actually a bigger risk to society than cars or planes or medicine," he added.

In July 2020, Musk had claimed that AI will be 'vastly smarter' than any human and would overtake us by 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 14:42 IST

