Business Standard

MoRTH amends norms to ease vehicle purchase by differently abled people

MoRTH has proposed allowing conversion of fully built vehicles into adapted vehicles through temporary registration to facilitate buying of motor vehicles by differently abled people.

Government | India | Disabled

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed allowing conversion of fully built vehicles into adapted vehicles through temporary registration to facilitate buying of motor vehicles by differently abled people.

Adaptation of motor vehicles, as per the specific needs of Divyangajan (differently abled people), is often required to facilitate their mobility.

Currently, such adaptation could either be carried out prior to registration of vehicle, by the manufacturer or his authorised dealer. It can also be done after the registration of vehicle in as-is form on the basis of permission received from registering authority.

"To simplify this process, MoRTH has proposed amendments in rules 53A and 53B, to extend the facility of temporary registration for adaptation of motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the draft notification, in rule 53A, the grounds for applying for temporary registration has been expanded to include cases of fully built motor vehicles which are to be altered for conversion to an adapted vehicle.

In rule 53B, a proviso is proposed to be added under sub-rule 2 to state that the validity of temporary registration will be 45 days for conversion of fully built motor vehicle to adapted vehicle, as well as in case the motor vehicle is being registered in a state other than the state in which the dealer is situated, it added.

Stakeholders can summit their comments on draft notification within 30 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:37 IST

