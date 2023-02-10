JUST IN
Proposals for transfer of 10 HC judges under process: Kiren Rijiju
Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan
Relief to 'Kantara' makers as SC stays bail condition imposed by Kerala HC
India's long endurance UAV to make flying debut at Aero India Show
DDA begins its demolition drive in Mehrauli amid tight police security
Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking complete ban on BBC operations in India
After devasting earthquake, UN humanitarian chief to visit Turkey, Syria
HC allows listing of police plea, challenging Sharjeel Imam discharge order
Year later, medical students back from Ukraine plan move to other countries
No new Covid variants emerged during China's recent outbreak: Lancet study
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan
icon-arrow-left
'Misconceived, no merit': SC dismisses Hindu Sena plea to ban BBC
Business Standard

Proposals for transfer of 10 HC judges under process: Kiren Rijiju

Proposals for transfer of 10 high court judges are under various stages of processing, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told Lok Sabha on Friday.

Topics
Kiren Rijiju | Law Ministry | Indian Judiciary

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Law

Proposals for transfer of 10 high court judges are under various stages of processing, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told Lok Sabha on Friday.

Rijiju's statement comes days after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over Centre's delay in clearing recommendations for transfer of HC judges, saying it was a very serious issue.

In his written reply, the minister asserted that "no timeline" has been prescribed in the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for transfer of judges from one high court to another.

"As on February 06, 2023, proposals for transfer of 10 high court judges from one high court to other high courts are under various stages of processing," Rijiju said.

He said judges of high courts are transferred according to the procedure laid down in the MoP prepared in 1998.

As per the existing MoP, the proposal for transfer of high court judges is initiated by the Chief Justice of India in consultation with four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, he pointed out.

The MoP further provides that the CJI is also expected to take into account the views of the chief justice of the high court from which the judge is to be transferred, as also the chief justice of the high court to which the transfer is to be effected, he said.

"All transfers are to be made in public interest -- for promoting better administration of justice throughout the country. No timeline has been prescribed in the MoP for transfer of judges from one high court to another," he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kiren Rijiju

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU