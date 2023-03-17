JUST IN
H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches
Business Standard

Most children in India do not have access to quality education: Atishi

While education remains an important factor for development, most children across the country do not have access to quality education, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday

Topics
Atishi | AAP | Quality education

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Atishi Marlena
AAP's Atishi Marlena

While education remains an important factor for development, most children across the country do not have access to quality education, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday.

Speaking at the India Today TV conclave here, Atishi said even as leaders talk about a growing Indian economy, there are "worrying points" that global indices throw at us.

"We need to start thinking about raising our voice to face the challenges in our country. While on one hand we talk about a growing Indian economy, there are many worrying points that global indexes throw at us. You have India, year after year, falling from global positions. This is where the Indian voice needs to be heard and raised," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Referring to a survey report, she said 50 per cent of school-going children in the country do not know how to read and write.

"We know how important education is to all of us, but most of the children across the country do not have access to good-quality academic facilities. This is also where we need to raise our voice. Over four crore Indians are unemployed and 28.26 per cent of youngsters do not have jobs. As a country, these are the issues we need to talk and be loud about," Atishi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 14:50 IST

