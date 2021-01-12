'Most dangerous time' of coronavirus yet to come in Britain: CMO

-
ALSO READ
United Kingdom likely to have Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021: Hancock
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficiency in trials
Covid-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK: Report
Britain asks regulator to assess AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine amid questions
WHO in contact with Russia on new Covid-19 vaccine: Spokesman
-
The "most dangerous time" of the coronavirus pandemic in Britain has yet to come before vaccine rollout has an impact, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty warned.
The next few weeks will be "the worst" of the pandemic for the National Health Service (NHS), he told the BBC, urging the public to minimize all unnecessary contact with others.
"There's a very high chance that if you meet someone unnecessarily they will have Covid," he said on Monday, noting that any unnecessary contact could be a potential link in a chain of transmission that will lead to a vulnerable person, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to Whitty, there were more than 30,000 people in hospitals in England alone with Covid-19, compared to about 18,000 at the peak last April.
"Anybody who is not shocked" by the number of people in hospital "has not understood this at all," he said.
"This is an appalling situation," he added.
Another 54,940 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,072,349, according to official figures released Sunday.
Another 563 have died within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 81,431, the data showed.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday warned that flexing the lockdown rules "could be fatal," urging the public to stay at home amid surging coronavirus infections.
"Every time you try to flex the rules that could be fatal" and staying at home was the "most important thing we can do collectively as a society," Hancock said.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU