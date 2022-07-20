NSE phone tapping case: Court sends ex-Mumbai top cop to 9-day ED custody

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
'Vindictive politics': Aaditya Thackeray slams ED action against Raut
NSE phone tapping case: ED arrests former Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey
NSE colo case: ED arrests former Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey
Enforcement Directorate attaches Sanjay Raut's assets in Mumbai and Raigad
-
A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to nine days' custodial interrogation by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of stock exchange employees.
Special Judge Sunena Sharma allowed ED to quiz Pandey after the agency said he was required to be confronted with other accused in the case.
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, moved an application seeking Pandey's 14-day custodial interrogation, saying the former Mumbai Police Commissioner committed an unlawful act of tapping of MTNL phones, for which purpose Rs 454 crore was paid, and becomes proceeds of crime.
Pandey told the court that he never did any phone tapping or live monitoring.
He was arrested by the investigating agency on Tuesday in the case.
ED had earlier arrested former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishnan on July 14 after conducting her interrogation which was permitted by the court, where she was produced from jail on an order passed by the judge earlier.
The judge had issued a production warrant against the accused on a plea moved by the ED.
Later, the ED arrested Ramkrishnan on the ground of non-cooperation and again produced her before the court and urged for her nine-day custodial interrogation.
The court, however, had granted her four-day custody to the agency.
Ramkrishnan was arrested by the CBI in a separate case and was currently in judicial custody.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU