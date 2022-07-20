NSE snoopgate: ED seeks two-week custody of former Mumbai top cop

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sought two-week custody of Sanjay Pandey, former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, in connection with a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to phone tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees between 2009 and 2017 on the instruction of former NSE CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna.
The ED had on Tuesday arrested Pandey after summoning him to join the investigation.
Pandey was produced before a special ED court in Delhi on Wednesday where the probe agency sought two-week custdoy of the former top cop, stating that he needs to be confronted along with the co-accused in the case.
Ramkrishna is already in ED's custody.
Earlier, the CBI had recorded the statement of Pandey in connection with the case. The CBI had also conducted raids in Mumbai, Pune and several other parts of the country in this connection.
"It has been alleged that iSec Securities Pvt Ltd, a company which was run by Pandey, was used by Ramkrishna to tap the phones of NSE employees. The phone calls made by NSE employees between 9 am and 10 am were tapped and recorded by iSec Securities. Pandey allegedly helped tap the phone calls illegally," a source said.
