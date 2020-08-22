JUST IN
Business Standard

MP: 10 cows dead at shelter in Dewas, action to be taken against guilty

District Collector Chandramauli Shukla said that strict action will be taken if someone is found guilty

Around 10 cows have been found dead.

Ten cows were found dead in a shelter in Dewas, an official said.

District Collector Chandramauli Shukla said that strict action will be taken if someone is found guilty.

"This is a registered cow shelter. Around 10 cows have been found dead. I have asked the concerned authorities to look into the matter. If someone is found guilty, strict action will be taken," he told reporters here.

First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 07:12 IST

