MP: 10 cows dead at shelter in Dewas, action to be taken against guilty

Ten cows were found dead in a shelter in Dewas, an official said.
District Collector Chandramauli Shukla said that strict action will be taken if someone is found guilty.
"This is a registered cow shelter. Around 10 cows have been found dead. I have asked the concerned authorities to look into the matter. If someone is found guilty, strict action will be taken," he told reporters here.
