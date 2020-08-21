Paswan flags labelling, packaging norms violation by pharma company

Consumer Affairs Minister on Friday said he has found a pharma company violating packaging and labelling norms, which he noticed on the multivitamin tablets pack purchased by his family members recently.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, the minister said the medicine -- 'Seder OM Ferrice Pyrophosphate with Vitamin C, B12, Curcuma long and Folic Acid' -- did not clearly mention the expiry date, which is mandatory under the Legal Metrology Act.

"This tablet is used in our family. It is a big pack. Whatever product is purchased at home, I definitely notice four things -- date of manufacturing, expiry date, MRP, weight and customer care details.

"...I tried to read the expiry date, but it was not legible. Then I called my PS (private secretary) to ask the department to look into the matter and find which company makes this product," he said.

Consequently, the Legal Metrology Department issued a directive to all states to look into the matter in order to protect the interest of consumers.

"We are taking this matter seriously. Action will be taken against violators. We urge consumers to file complaints if they find any information missing on the package of any product," Paswan said.

He said this will create deterrence in the minds of the manufacturers who indulge in unfair practices or push sub-standard products into the market.

Following the Centre's directive, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said the Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra governments took action and filed FIR against a seller and distributor in Mumbai and Guntur.

Raids were conducted on the premises of the distributor and seller in Guntur and packets of the medicine were seized.

"We are awaiting reports from other states," she said, adding that the offence is compoundable.

