MP records 1,977 coronavirus cases, 70 deaths in a day; 6,845 recover

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya
Pradesh rose to 7,73,855 on Thursday with the addition of 1,977 fresh cases, while 70 more deaths pushed the fatality count to 7,828, the state health department said.
Recoveries outnumbered the new coronavirus cases by more than 4,800.
A total of 6,845 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,27,700, the department said.
With this, the state now has 38,327 active cases, it said.
With 577 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,47,922, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,19,650 with the addition of 409 infections, the department said.
With four and three fresh COVID-19 deaths, respectively, the toll in Indore rose to 1,327 and in Bhopal to 924, health officials said.
Indore is now left with 7,162 active cases, while Bhopal has 7,898 patients under treatment, they said.
With 69,606 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far has increased to 95,94,450.
In May so far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,10,528 cases and 2,212 fatalities.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,73,855, new cases 1,977, death toll 7,828, recovered 7,27,700, active cases 38,327, number of tests conducted so far 95,94,450.
