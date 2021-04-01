MPPSC postpones preliminary exams due to Covid-19 pandemic

-
In light of the COVID-19
situation, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the preliminary exams for the state civil services examination, which were scheduled in April.
Keeping the health and protection of candidates in view following the coronavirus spread, the MPPSC's state civil service examination, scheduled on April 11, has been postponed, the commission's secretary Vandana Vaidya said.
It has been proposed that the postponed exams be held on June 20, the official said.
