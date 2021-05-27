Coronavirus: Kerala clocks 24,166 new cases, 30,539 recoveries, 181 deaths

Kerala recorded 24,166 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the caseload to 24,18,529, while 181 deaths pushed the toll to 8,063.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 30,539 people under treatment testing negative for the virus, taking the total recoveries to 21,98,135.

Active cases stood at 2,41,966.

As many as 1,35,232 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 17.87 per cent.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of 4,212 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 3,210 and Ernakulam 2,779, a health department release said.

Of the new cases, 89 were health workers, 177 from outside the state and 22,193 were infected through contacts, it said.

A total of 8,76,584 people are under observation in various districts, including 40,164 in various hospitals.

