MP sees lone Covid-19 case, no death; recovery count rises by six

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case, which took the tally to 10,54,888, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, an official said.
The recovery count increased by six to touch 10,44,091, leaving the state with 22 active cases, the official informed.
With 2,902 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,98,008, he added.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,881, new cases One , death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,091, active cases 22, number of tests so far 3,01,98,008.
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 22:28 IST
