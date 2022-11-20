JUST IN
MP Manoj Tiwari demands probe against those meeting Satyendar Jain in jail
Mangaluru autorickshaw blast: TN Police detain one suspect for questioning
SC to hear plea seeking probe into Morbi bridge collapse on Nov 21
Several projects in progress to make Jammu major tourist destination: CS
Trial runs on priority section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS may start next month
Jal Jeevan Mission: Here're the top five best and worst performers
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category; AQI at 314: CPCB data
LIVE news: Finance Minister to begin pre-budget consultations from Monday
Security forces recovered heroin worth crores of rupees in J-K's Baramulla
Missing rare white-rumped vulture from Nepal found in Bihar's Darbhanga
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Pardeep Singh murder: Sixth shooter arrested by Punjab Police's AGTF
Business Standard

MP sees lone Covid-19 case, no death; recovery count rises by six

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case, which took the tally to 10,54,888, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, an official said

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Coronavirus | health news

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case, which took the tally to 10,54,888, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, an official said.

The recovery count increased by six to touch 10,44,091, leaving the state with 22 active cases, the official informed.

With 2,902 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,98,008, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,881, new cases One , death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,091, active cases 22, number of tests so far 3,01,98,008.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 22:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU