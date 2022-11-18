Maharashtra sees 119 new Covid cases, one death in a day; active tally 821

on Friday recorded 119 new cases of and a fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,010 and toll to 1,48,403, an official from the state health department said.

At least 156 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 79,85,786, he said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 108 cases and zero fatality.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department, of the latest infections, Mumbai accounted for 13 cases, while the only casualty of the day was reported in Pune.

With this, the state is now left with 821 active cases, it said.

The fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.17 per cent, it was stated.

As many as 15,410 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,55,05,054.

Maharashtra's figures for the day: Fresh cases: 119; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 821; Tests: 15,410.

