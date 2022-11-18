Maharashtra sees 119 new Covid cases, one death in a day; active tally 821

-
ALSO READ
Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750
Covid-19 cases: Delhi govt urges social distancing as cases spike
China reports 181 new local cases of Covid; one death in Shanghai
Maharashtra logs 2,082 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active count at 12,102
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
-
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 119 new cases of coronavirus and a fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,010 and toll to 1,48,403, an official from the state health department said.
At least 156 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 79,85,786, he said.
On Thursday, the state had recorded 108 cases and zero fatality.
As per a bulletin issued by the health department, of the latest infections, Mumbai accounted for 13 cases, while the only casualty of the day was reported in Pune.
With this, the state is now left with 821 active cases, it said.
The fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.17 per cent, it was stated.
As many as 15,410 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,55,05,054.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 119; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 821; Tests: 15,410.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 20:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU