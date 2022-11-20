JUST IN
Hybrid terrorist of LeT killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag: Police
Shia clerics seek PM's intervention in renaming of Muslim sites in Lucknow
Thane records 17 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active case tally at 120

As many as 17 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 747,235, a health official said on Sunday

As many as 17 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,235, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 120 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967.

The recovery count has reached 7,35,899 he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 09:53 IST

