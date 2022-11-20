Thane records 17 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active case tally at 120

-
As many as 17 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,235, a health official said on Sunday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 120 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967.
The recovery count has reached 7,35,899 he added.
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 09:53 IST
