JUST IN
G20 meetings: FM Sitharaman meets Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki
IIT-Delhi developing Smart Monitoring System for persons working at height
Quality Control for cotton good for industry, says Aditya Birla official
Despite troubles, salaries in India may increase by 10.3% in 2023: Survey
G20 meet expected to address big challenges of digital world: Jaishankar
Data privacy labels for most apps in Google Play Store misleading: Mozilla
Pawan Khera arrest: 2nd oppn leader held in Assam for remarks against PM
Two more weeks to complete investigation against WFI chief Brij Bhushan
Russia-Ukraine crisis to have impact on G20 proceedings: EU Ambassador
Global economy is in a better place today: US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Uber redesigns app to make it intuitive to individual preferences of riders
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MPSC postpones implementation of new syllabus from 2025 amid protests

The announcement of the implementation of the new syllabus being postponed was made by MPSC on its Twitter handle

Topics
Maharashtra | public services

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

MPSC, Maharashtra Public Service Commission
MPSC

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Thursday said it was postponing the implementation of new syllabus for exams to 2025 instead of starting it from the current year.

MPSC aspirants have been protesting across the state, mainly in Pune, seeking that the new syllabus be implemented from 2025 and have been firm on continuing their stir even after meeting ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

The announcement of the implementation of the new syllabus being postponed was made by MPSC on its Twitter handle.

In June last year, the MPSC had said it would switch to descriptive pattern exams from the present objective type.

This had led to protests from aspirants who claimed they would not get time to to prepare as per the new syllabus if it is implemented from 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 18:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU