Might advise ECI to cancel recognition of Trinamool: Calcutta HC judge
India shedding colonial mindset, filled with sense of pride: PM Modi
Delhi AAP worker didn't commit suicide, he was killed: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari claimed that AAP worker Sandeep Bhardwaj was killed

Topics
Manoj Tiwari | AAP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi BJP State President Manoj Tiwari speaks during the release of BJP's first list of 57 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls, at BJP headquarter in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Delhi BJP State President Manoj Tiwari speaks during the release of BJP's first list of 57 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls, at BJP headquarter in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday claimed that AAP worker Sandeep Bhardwaj did not commit suicide, but was murdered.

Bhardwaj, the AAP's Trade Wing Secretary, was found dead in his house in Rajouri Garden on Thursday, having allegedly committed suicide, according to the police.

No suicide note was found from the spot and investigations are currently underway.

Addressing a press conference here, Tiwari said the information into the case so far does not indicate towards suicide.

"That's why we demand that there should be a high-level inquiry so that the real reason can be clarified by getting to the bottom of the case," he added.

The BJP MP went on to allege that Bhardwaj, one of the founding members of the AAP, had been assured a ticket by the party for the December 4 MCD polls.

"But when the time came to give the tickets, they were bought and sold... Bhardwaj could not tolerate this and his hopes were shattered forcing him to commit suicide which is equal to murder. For this Arvind Kejriwal and the entire top leadership of AAP are responsible," he said.

He went on to say that "forcing a worker to commit suicide by those who talk of fanatical honesty is shameful and the BJP strongly condemns it".

--IANS

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 14:48 IST

