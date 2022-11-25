FDA takes action against 144 establishments since April in Maharashtra

-
A total of 175 establishments have been checked and action has been taken against 144 since April this year for various violations of rules and regulations, an official of the Konkan division of the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.
FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Deshmukh said raids were conducted in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which are part of the Konkan division.
"Gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs. 2,92,01,518 were seized. At least 60 FIRs have been registered at various police stations. We have sealed 129 establishments and five vehicles have been confiscated," he said.
"During 2021-22 a total of 105 establishments were inspected and action was taken against 99," he added.
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 22:36 IST
