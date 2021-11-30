MSRTC employees' strike enters 34th day; over 1,500 buses operational

-
ALSO READ
DMRC to run feeder e-buses on pilot basis from Aug 12; no conductors
Road safety: Experts begin trials for 'Safe School Zones' in 5 cities
India, Japan researchers developing tech to map road potholes on smartphone
Heavy rain across Delhi-NCR leads to waterlogging, traffic jams
1 killed, 4 wounded after explosion hits bus in Afghanistan's Kabul
-
The strike by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation continued for the 34th day on Tuesday and the transport undertaking operated over 1,500 buses out of its fleet of 16,000 vehicles, an official said.
The agitation of employees, who are seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government, has crippled the state-run bus services for a month now.
"The MSRTC operated 1,086 buses, including 822 ordinary ones, on various routes from 50 depots till Monday evening. Another 506 buses operated early Tuesday. The final figure will be released by the evening," a spokesperson of the MSRTC said.
Till Monday, the corporation had suspended the services of 7,585 permanent employees and 1,779 daily wage workers, an official earlier said.
The MSRTC has a fleet of 16,000 buses and over 92,000 employees. It used to ferry more than 65 lakh people per day before the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year hit operations severely.
After the Diwali festival earlier this month, the MSRTC employees intensified their agitation, which had led to all 250 depots of the corporation to remain shut for some days.
The stir continues despite the state government announcing a 41 per cent salary hike last week to break the impasse.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU