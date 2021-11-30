Top headlines: Parag Agrawal becomes Twitter CEO, JioMart takes on Amazon

Data was expected to show that India's economic recovery strengthened in the July-September quarter, a poll of economists said. More on that story in our top headlines this moring. Parag Agrawal joins a long list of Indian origin execs leading tech firms

Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter, joins many Indian-origin executives who have taken over the top jobs at large technology firms.

From Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, to Satya Nadella at Microsoft; Arvind Krishna who heads IBM, to Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, the examples are many. Read more

Reliance's turns to to break grip on grocery buyers

Indians can now use to order groceries from billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s via a new “tap and chat” option, as his Reliance Industries Ltd. challenges the domination of com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned Read more

SC gives two more weeks to CCI to decide complaint on Amazon-Future deal

The Supreme Court on Monday extended by two weeks the time granted to the Competition Commission of India by the Delhi High Court to take a decision with respect to show cause notice issued by it to e-commerce firm over the deal with Future group. Read more

Indian economy likely picked up in Sept quarter before Omicron spread: Poll

Data was expected to show that India's economic recovery strengthened in the July-September quarter, helped by a pick-up in consumer spending, though the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears for the future. Read more

Centre to relax lock-in period for sale of NINL assets to one year

The Centre has conceded most of the demands of potential buyers of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. These include lowering the lock-in period for sale of assets to one year and allowing the new buyer to undertake the amalgamation of a special purpose vehicle into NINL Read more