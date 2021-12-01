MSRTC takes action against over 500 employees; strike continues on 35th day

-
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Wednesday took action against more than 500 employees for participating in ongoing strike that entered the 35th day.
It also managed to run more than 1,200 buses till evening. The employees are on indefinite strike for the demand of merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government since October 28. The agitation intensified from November 9, crippling the state-run bus service.
Despite the salary hike announced last month, the majority of employees have not relented. On Wednesday, the MSRTC suspended 448 permanent employees and terminated the services of 62 daily wage employees. So far, it has suspended 8,643 employees and sacked 1,892 daily wage workers. An MSRTC spokesperson said that 18,694 out of 92,266 employees reported to duty during the day, including 2,102 drivers and 2,224 conductors. The corporation had operated 1,282 buses including 199 Shivshahi and 78 Shivneri services as of 6 pm. Over 12 lakh students, including 6.20 lakh students of schools and junior colleges, travel by MSRTC buses, and with educational institutes resuming classes after COVID restriction were relaxed, they are facing a lot of inconvenience, the corporation spokesperson pointed out. Students up to Std 12th get 100 per cent concession in bus fare, while others get 66.66 per cent concession. Another MSRTC official also sought to dispel the misconception among some employees that the state-run bus service in Telangana was merged after an agitation. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation was not merged with the state government there even after a 53-day-long strike, he said.
