Rakesh Tikait denies farmers want to return home after laws repealed

-
ALSO READ
Farms laws repealed in view of upcoming Assembly polls: Sitaram Yechury
Protests will end after farm laws repealed in Parliament: Rakesh Tikait
Repeal farm laws in Parliament, guarantee MSP: Tikait on PM Modi's promise
Farmers' protests to continue till Parliament action: BKU leader Tikait
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
-
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that the farmers will continue their agitation and will not return home until all their demands are met.
Tikait was speaking to IANS after reports emerged that 32 farmers groups want to wind up the agitation as their major demand has been met.
Alleging that the government is spreading rumours to divide farmers, he said the future course of agitation will be decided in the meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to be held on December 4. He urged the farmers to remain united with the SKM and not issue any statement without the organisation's approval.
Tikait accused the government of not wanting to hold talks with the farmers.
Asked if it is not blackmail not to end the agitation when the government has repealed the three contentious farm laws, he said there are other issues which need to be discussed.
Tikait urged the government to take back all cases filed against the farmers during the agitation.
"Farmers have lost 150 tractors during the stir. Can such a strong Prime Minister not provide new tractors to the farmers who have lost them. When Narayan Datt Tiwari was the (UP) Chief Minister he had compensated to the farmers who had accrued losses during the Muzaffarnagar agitation. When Congress can do it, why not BJP?" he asked.
"Let the Prime Minister say that the government can't compensate the losses, go the Congress if you want," he added.
--IANS
arvind/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU