Govt has taken several steps to deal with fake news: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The government on Wednesday said it is well aware of the risk and danger posed by and dissemination of wrong information through social media platforms, and has taken several steps to address the challenges.

The steps include setting up of a Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau and notifying the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, under the Information Technology Act, 2000, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

"Government is well aware of the risk and danger posed by the growing phenomena of and dissemination of wrong information through various social media platforms. Government has taken several steps to address the challenges of fake social media platform news and wrong information," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The Fact Check Unit takes cognizance of both suo motu and by way of queries sent by citizens on its portal or through e-mail and Whatsapp, the minister said.

It responds to the relevant queries with correct information when the same pertains to or forwards them to States/UTs in other cases.

"The Unit also maintains a Twitter account @PlBFactcheck and posts cases of fake news, being busted, on the same on regular basis. The Fact Check Unit of PIB covers news on various media platforms, including electronic media," he said.

The government also notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 under the Information Technology Act, 2000, in February this year.

These rules require that the intermediaries follow certain due diligence as prescribed.

The intermediaries are required to publish privacy policy and terms of use of their platform as well as remove any unlawful content related to Article 19(2) of the Constitution of India or violative of any law, as and when brought to their knowledge either through a court order or through a notice by the appropriate government or its agency.

