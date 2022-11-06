JUST IN
Paddy stubble burning events in Punjab rise 16 pc to 2,817 on Nov 5: ICAR
SC allows 4-month time for employees under EPS to opt for increased pension
Air quality improves slightly in Delhi, GRAP Stage IV can be reviewed
India's cancer treatment infra in rapid expansion mode as cases soar
MoCA to rename Chandigarh airport as Shaheed Bhagat Singh airport
Two masons injured in crude bomb blast in Bengal's North 24 Parganas
Indian hackers targeted politicians, private individuals worldwide: Report
Gujarat Assembly polls: Banks directed to report suspicious transactions
Digital India Act framework draft to be out by 2023: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Uttar Pradesh government's ministers to play key role in Gujarat elections
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Paddy stubble burning events in Punjab rise 16 pc to 2,817 on Nov 5: ICAR
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypoll: BJP's Aman Giri wins Gola Gokarannath seat

The BJP's Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll on Sunday by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari by over 34,000 votes, a senior official said.

Topics
BJP | Uttar Pradesh bypolls

Press Trust of India  |  Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The BJP's Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll on Sunday by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari by over 34,000 votes, a senior official said.

"Giri won by a margin of 34,298 votes. He received 1,24,810 votes and Tiwari got 90,512 votes," the official said.

After his victory, Giri said he will fulfil the dream of his father Arvind Giri, whose death in September necessitated the bypoll, and ensure development of the constituency.

He also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for promising to develop Gola Gokarannath as 'Chhota Kashi'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 15:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU