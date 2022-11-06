Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypoll: BJP's Aman Giri wins Gola Gokarannath seat

-
The BJP's Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll on Sunday by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari by over 34,000 votes, a senior official said.
"Giri won by a margin of 34,298 votes. He received 1,24,810 votes and Tiwari got 90,512 votes," the official said.
After his victory, Giri said he will fulfil the dream of his father Arvind Giri, whose death in September necessitated the bypoll, and ensure development of the constituency.
He also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for promising to develop Gola Gokarannath as 'Chhota Kashi'.
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 15:46 IST
