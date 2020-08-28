Mukherjee still in deep coma, BP, heart rate remain stable: Doctors

Former President continues to be in deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday.

A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal, say doctors.

According to doctors treating the 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a lung infection and kidney dysfunction.

"Shri is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was the 13th from 2012 to 2017.

