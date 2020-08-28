Mukherjee still in deep coma, BP, heart rate remain stable: Doctors

-
ALSO READ
Mukherjee remains hemodynamically stable, on ventilatory support: Hospital
No change in former prez Pranab Mukherjee's health condition: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, vital parameters stable: Army Hospital
Condition of Mukherjee remains unchanged, is in deep comatose: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support, condition worsens: Army hospital
-
Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday.
A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal, say doctors.
According to doctors treating the 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction.
The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain.
He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a lung infection and kidney dysfunction.
"Shri Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.
Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU