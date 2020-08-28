JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Petrol prices at Rs 81.94 per litre in 11th hike in 13 days, diesel holds
Business Standard

Mukherjee still in deep coma, BP, heart rate remain stable: Doctors

According to doctors treating the 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction

Topics
Pranab Mukherjee | President of India | Army

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pranab Mukherjee
Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday.

A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal, say doctors.

According to doctors treating the 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a lung infection and kidney dysfunction.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 12:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU