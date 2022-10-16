JUST IN
Govt asks Kolkata Metro to compensate Bowbazar victims for cracks in houses
Agartala-Khongsang Jan Shatabdi Express a tribute to Indian Army Terriers
Insurgency down in NE, law and order improved significantly: Rajnath Singh
Chhattisgarh sees 63 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a day; active tally at 427
India stands for rules-based maritime borders in Indo-Pacific: Rajnath
Over 5,500 litres of smuggled illicit liquor destroyed: Delhi excise dept
Shah to launch MP govt's Hindi-medium medical education project tomorrow
Centre eyeing state highways with high traffic for lane expansion: Gadkari
Air pollution: 491 construction, demolition sites in Delhi-NCR to be shut
CBI files charge sheet against DHFL's ex-CMD Kapil Wadhawan, 74 others
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Astronomers discover heaviest element in an exoplanet atmosphere barium
Business Standard

Mulayam Singh's ashes to be immersed in Ganga at Haridwar on Monday

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's ashes will be immersed in the Ganga river in Haridwar on Monday.

Topics
Mulayam Singh | Samajwadi Party

Press Trust of India  |  Etawah (UP) 

Illustration by Binay Sinha
Illustration by Binay Sinha

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's ashes will be immersed in the Ganga river in Haridwar on Monday.

Acharya Radha Mohan Mishra, from Mathura-Vrindavan, who is reciting the Garuda Purana, said the former chief minister's family will go to Haridwar on Sunday and immerse the ashes in the holy river as per Vedic rituals the next day.

Garuda Katha is being recited from Wednesday in the presence of family members.

Acharya Radha Mohan Mishra said that Garuda Path will continue till October 21 when the Shanti Havan Yagna, will be performed with Vedic rituals.

Yadav died on October 10 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram (Haryana) aged 82. His last rites were performed on October 11 in his native village Saifai in Etawah district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mulayam Singh

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 08:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU