Mulayam Singh Yadav health deteriorates, shifted to ICU in Gurugram

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorated on Sunday and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.
The 82-year-old SP leader was admitted for several days but on Sunday he has been shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.
Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav left for Delhi from Lucknow as soon as he received the news of his father's health.
Mulayam Singh referred to as Netaji- founded the Samajwadi Party. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.
Earlier, Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away in July this year.She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.
Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.
First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 18:06 IST
