Power consumption grows 13.31% to 127.39 billion units in September
British PM Liz Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries
Power consumption grows 13.31% to 127.39 billion units in September

The double-digit growth highlights recovery in economic activities following the pandemic-induced lockdown, experts said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg

India's power consumption grew 13.31 per cent on an annual basis to 127.39 billion units (BU) in September 2022 and 11.65 per cent during the first six months of this fiscal, as per government data.

The double-digit growth highlights recovery in economic activities following the pandemic-induced lockdown, experts said.

They are also of the view that demand as well as consumption of electricity will increase due to the festive season and improvement in economic activity.

Power consumption in September last year was recorded at 112.43 BU, higher than 112.24 BU in the same month of 2020, power ministry data showed.

Electricity consumption during April-September 2022 grew by 11.65 per cent to 786.5 BU compared to 740.40 BU in the same period in 2021. It was 625.33 BU in April-September 2020.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, in September 2022 rose to 199.47 gigawatts (GW).

The peak power supply stood at 180.73 GW in September 2021 and 176.41 GW in September 2020.

The peak power demand met was 173.14 GW in September 2019 (pre-pandemic period). Electricity consumption in September 2019 stood at 107.51 BU.

Experts opined that the double-digit growth in power consumption in September ahead of festivities in October indicates considerable surge in industrial and commercial demand for electricity, which points towards economic recovery.

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 17:10 IST

