Business Standard

Mumbai 12th richest city in the world, NYC on top with 65 billionaires

Delhi, Bengaluru & Hyderabad among Indian cities expected to grow strongly over the next 10 years

Sudipto Dey 

rains
Representative Image

Delhi, Bengaluru & Hyderabad among Indian cities expected to grow strongly over the next 10 years.

New York City, one with the highest number of wealthiest people in the world, has 65 billionaires and over 380,000 millionaires, a report by New World Wealth has said. It is also home to two largest stock exchanges in the world. Mumbai is the only Indian city to feature in the top 20 list. Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have been named in the ‘cities to watch’ category.


Note: Total wealth refers to the private wealth held by all the individuals living in each city. It includes all their assets (property, cash, equities, business interests less any liabilities)

Figures pertain to June 2019Source: The wealthiest cities worldwide in 2019 — NWWealth
First Published: Thu, October 10 2019. 22:57 IST

