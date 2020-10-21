Punjab government cannot change farm laws made by Centre: Arvind Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
AAP's plan to use oximeters on people may spread Covid: Punjab minister
Kejriwal joins Punjab AAP's protest, seeks rollback of new farm laws
Kejriwal govt forms panel to prepare report on state of hospitals in Delhi
Time to reopen Delhi, be ready to live with coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal
Punjab hooch tragedy: Arvind Kejriwal demands CBI probe as toll rises to 86
-
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Punjab government cannot change laws made by the Centre and asked if the farmers will get the minimum support price by the state assembly legislations.
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre's new farm laws and passed four bills it said will counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament.
The bills were passed and the resolution adopted unanimously after over five hours of discussion on the second day of a special assembly session called by the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.
Reacting to the move, Kejriwal called it a "drama" and claimed that the Punjab government cannot change the laws made by the Centre.
"Raja Sahib, you amended the laws of the Centre. Can the state change the laws of the Centre? No. You did a drama. You fooled people. The laws which you passed yesterday by them will the farmers get MSP? No. Farmers want MSP, not your fake and false laws," Kejriwal tweeted, tagging the post of the Punjab Chief Minister Office.
The CMO Punjab said, "Amazed at double standards of SAD & AAP, says @capt_amarinder Singh on their criticism of state's bills after backing them in the House. CM asks @ArvindKejriwal to follow Punjab's examples to bring out similar bills to save farmers."
The state bills provide for imprisonment of not less than three years for the sale or purchase of wheat or paddy below the minimum support price (MSP), exemption of farmers from attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and prevention of hoarding and black-marketing of agricultural produce.
The state bills, however, need the assent of the governor before they become laws. The governor could withhold assent and refer them to the president.
The Punjab Assembly also adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre's new farm laws
The opposition and farmer unions claim that the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system, a suggestion repeatedly denied by the BJP-led government at the Centre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU