Mumbai coronavirus update: City records 485 Covid-19 cases, six deaths

Mumbai on Saturday reported 485 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, taking the case tally to 7,37,685 and death toll to 16,048.
With 432 people discharged from hospitals, the recovery count increased to 7,14,424, a civic official said.
The active caseload in the metropolis stands at 4,739, he added.
With 41,024 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Mumbai reached 99,25,955.
As many as 42 buildings have been sealed in the city currently after five or more cases were detected on the premises.
