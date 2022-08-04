JUST IN
Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 8

The ED had sought an extended custody for Raut till August 10 as it had secured certain documents and wanted to probe related matters

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo: PTI)

A Mumbai Special Court extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by four days till August 8, here on Thursday.

Raut, who was arrested in the wee hours of Monday in an alleged money-laundering case, was remanded to ED custody till August 4 and produced before a Special PMLA Court this afternoon.

The ED sought an extended custody for Raut till August 10 as it had secured certain documents and wanted to probe related matters, besides investigating other accused in the case.

At the hearing, Raut and his lawyer Ashok Mundargi informed the Special Judge M. G. Deshpande of lack of proper ventilation in his jail cell, but the ED lawyers dismissed the charges saying he is lodged in an airconditioned cell.

It maybe recalled that the ED had raided Raut's residence in Bhandup at dawn on Sunday, interrogated him at his home for nearly 10 hours before detaining him at the agency's office for further interrogation, and finally arrested him shortly after midnight on Monday.

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 15:11 IST

