JUST IN
CJI begins process of appointing successor, recommends Justice Lalit
42% Indians experienced financial fraud in last three years: Report
Har Ghar Tiranga: Chhattisgarh govt ropes in women SHGs to make tricolours
Partly cloudy morning in Delhi, moderate rain, thunderstorm likely
CUET UG: Phase 2 exams today; 5 marks to be allotted for dropped questions
Over 80,000 women candidates register for Indian Navy's Agniveer scheme
CWG: Women's cricket team maul Barbados by 100 runs, qualify for semifinals
Sample of monkeypox suspect Tibetan boy sent for examination in Karnataka
Govt to move 'The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in Rajya Sabha
Zero tolerance towards malpractices in working of department: Punjab Min
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
42% Indians experienced financial fraud in last three years: Report
Business Standard

CJI begins process of appointing successor, recommends Justice Lalit

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the most senior judge, to the Centre

Topics
chief justices of India | Supreme Court | Centre

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court judge Justice UU Lalit
Supreme Court judge Justice UU Lalit (Photo: PTI)

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the most senior judge, to the Centre.

The CJI personally handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit.

Justice Ramana, the 48th chief justice of India who took over as head of the Indian judiciary from S A Bobde on April 24, 2021, is scheduled to demit office on August 26 after a tenure of over 16 months.

Justice Lalit, who would be appointed head of the judiciary on August 27, will have a tenure of less than three months as the chief justice of India. He retires on November 8 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on chief justices of India

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 12:52 IST

`
.