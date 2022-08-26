JUST IN
Fraudster seeks gifts from officials in Mumbai police commissioner's name
Govt to augment manpower, capabilities of regulators DGCA, BCAS: Scindia
CJI Ramana calls pendency of cases 'huge challenge' for Indian judiciary
WhatsApp privacy policy places users in 'take it or leave it' situation: HC
Lokpal to accept corruption complaints filed in prescribed format only
AFCAT (2) 2022: Exam details, timing, subjects and exam duration
Noida twin tower demolition: Health dept gears up for possible emergency
Responsibility for violations will be fixed: Noida CEO on twin tower case
Non-cooperation often evidence of guilt, says Sibal on SC's Pegasus remark
Stolen idols: US accounts for largest number of returned artefacts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Samsung's top 50 teams of innovation competition to be trained at IIT Delhi
Business Standard

Mumbai police receive message about avoiding 'Somalia-type' attack

The latest message did not issue any threat but police are investigating its source, the official said.

Topics
Mumbai police | Somalia attack

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai police Photo: Twitter
Mumbai police (Photo: Twitter)

The traffic helpline of Mumbai Police has received a WhatsApp message from an international number advising the force to take care to avoid a "Somalia-type attack" in India, an official said on Friday.

Last week the traffic helpline number had received several messages threatening of another "26/11-like" attack in the city.

The latest message did not issue any threat but police are investigating its source, the official said.

Terror group Al-Shabaab recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital.

The message, though, did not make it clear which incident in the African country it was referring to.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Mumbai police

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 15:51 IST

`
.