Mumbai police receive message about avoiding 'Somalia-type' attack

The traffic helpline of has received a WhatsApp message from an international number advising the force to take care to avoid a "Somalia-type attack" in India, an official said on Friday.

Last week the traffic helpline number had received several messages threatening of another "26/11-like" attack in the city.

The latest message did not issue any threat but police are investigating its source, the official said.

Terror group Al-Shabaab recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital.

The message, though, did not make it clear which incident in the African country it was referring to.

